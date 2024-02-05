International Flavors (IFF) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw International Flavors (IFF) ending at $80.18, denoting a -1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The the stock of ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries has risen by 1.63% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of International Flavors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking a 20.62% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.72 billion, down 4.47% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for International Flavors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.77% increase. Right now, International Flavors possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, International Flavors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.9, which means International Flavors is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that IFF has a PEG ratio of 5.19 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.