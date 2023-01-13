International Flavors (IFF) Evaluates Footprint of Ingredients

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.'s IFF LMR Naturals has been working to develop an advanced and reliable technique for estimating the carbon footprint of natural fragrance ingredients since 2020. The company aims to establish a structured reduction strategy and further assist consumers in achieving their reduction objectives.



By disclosing the findings of the study, LMR Naturals is inviting its customers to contribute to global mitigation efforts.



LMR Naturals collaborated with a consulting company that specializes in low-carbon strategy and climate change adaptation, Carbone 4, to complete a Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) study of LMR Naturals. The study went beyond the assessment of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (which are direct and indirect emissions from purchased energy), and integrated Scope 3 emissions.



Scope 3 activities account for 95 percent of LMR's carbon footprint. Therefore, the analysis provides a comprehensive perspective by combining Scope 3 emissions, which are indirect emissions across the entire value chain.



The team used a life-cycle approach to generate a matrix filled with data to evaluate the carbon footprint of ingredients. The analysis reveals the significant impacts of the initial transformation (typically distillation or solvent extraction) on the overall footprint and strategies for lowering it.



LMR conducted a study for each of its chemicals because the carbon footprint of fragrance ingredients might vary by three orders of magnitude. Customers can determine the carbon footprint of a perfume or aroma formula with data on an ingredient basis due to the accuracy of the method. This data permits customers to assess the impacts of LMR Naturals by IFF product in its formula.



International Flavors is well-poised to benefit from the increasing demand for various consumer products containing flavors and fragrances. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. IFF’s total revenues were $3,063 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,026 million. The top line was flat year over year.

International Flavors expects fiscal 2022 sales between $12.4 billion and $12.5 billion, lower than the earlier stated $12.6-$13 billion. The revision was mainly due to an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and a more challenging operating environment.

Price Performance

In the past year, International Flavors’ shares have lost 20.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 21.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Consumer Staples sector are e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY, and PepsiCo Inc. PEP. ELF and WTKWY flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while PEP has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



e.l.f. Beauty has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 92.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. This indicates a 33.3% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. ELF’s shares gained 68.3% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wolters’ 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.56, suggesting an increase of 14% from that reported in the last year. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings moved 4.6% upward in the last 60 days. Wolters’ shares gained 0.5% in the last year.



PepsiCo has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.76 per share. This indicates an 8% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. PEP’s shares gained 0.1% in the last year.

Zacks Investment Research

