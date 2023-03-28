International Flavors (IFF) Encapsulates Vegan Supplements

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF announced that its leading patented SeaGel® technology successfully incorporated high-viscosity liquid and semi-liquid nutritional components in softgel dietary supplement applications. This underlines the company's ongoing dedication to addressing softgel technology difficulties for nutritional supplements



International Flavors encapsulated NovaSOL Curcumin and NovaSOL Curcumin/Boswellia from the German B2B developer of liquid colloidal formulations, AQUANOVA AG. This is the first time AQUANOVA has successfully encapsulated one of its products in a vegan softgel.



Normally delivering plant-based ingredients, especially in softgel applications are considered difficult due to complex development and formulation challenges. IFF’s technological breakthrough will enable manufacturers to create high-quality plant-based soft-shell capsules that outperform traditional animal-based gelatin for complex ingredients, while also meeting increasing consumer demand for plant-based supplements.



Customers around the world have been using SeaGel technology in non-gelatin soft capsules containing a diverse range of nutrient ingredients for decades. It offers improved encapsulation efficiency and good seal strength.



International Flavors has been benefiting from its innovations. Rising demand for flavors and fragrances, and acquisitions are also driving growth. However, supply-chain issues, and high raw material, energy and logistics costs are impacting International Flavors’ results. Its volumes are bearing the brunt of low consumer spending.



The company reported adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, marking a decline of 12% from the year-ago quarter. Net sales were $2,844 million in the December-end quarter, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter. In the quarter, currency-neutral sales were up 4%, aided by double-digit growth in Pharma Solutions and mid-single-digit growth in the Scent and Nourish segment.

In the past year, International Flavors' shares have lost 31.2% compared with the industry's decline of 25.3%.



