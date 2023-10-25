International Flavors (IFF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

International Flavors (IFF) closed the latest trading day at $66.10, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

Shares of the ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries witnessed a loss of 1.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of International Flavors will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect International Flavors to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, down 9.74% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and a revenue of $11.42 billion, representing changes of -41.26% and -8.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Flavors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.34% lower. Currently, International Flavors is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, International Flavors is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.52 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that IFF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IFF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

