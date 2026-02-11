Markets
International Flavors & Fragrances Swings To Q4 Profit

February 11, 2026 — 05:07 pm EST

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $60 million or $0.23 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $2.589 billion, compared to $2.771 billion last year.

Full year 2026 sales are expected to be in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.8 billion and full year 2026 adjusted operating EBITDA to be in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we are continuing to serve our customers with leading innovation to grow profitably with them and deliver financial performance across the company. While macroeconomic uncertainty persists, we are encouraged by the strength of our pipeline and the benefits of our reinvestment actions. We enter the year confident in our ability to deliver on our priorities and create long-term value for our shareholders."

