Markets
IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Swings To Net Income In Q1, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

May 05, 2026 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) announced financial results for the first quarter, reporting a net income of $169 million, or $0.66 a share, compared with a net loss of $1.018 billion, or $3.98 a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income stood at $211 million compared to $198 million in the previous year.

Net sales amounted to $2.741 billion, down 4 percent from $2.843 billion in the prior year.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 sales in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.8 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

In the after-hours, IFF is trading at $74.01, up 4.58 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.