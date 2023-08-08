International Flavors & Fragrances Slides After Reporting Decline In Q2 Profit, Outlook

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are declining more than 19 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a fall in second-quarter earnings compared to the prior year. Revenues for the quarter were down 11 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly profit declined 75 percent to $27 million from $107 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.11, lower than $0.43 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.929 billion, compared to $3.307 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company lowered its full-year sale outlook to a range of $11.3 -$11.6 billion from its previous projection of $12.3 billion.

Currently, shares are at $65.90, down 17.92 percent from the previous close of $80.34 on a volume of 2,069,709.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.