News & Insights

Markets
IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Slides After Reporting Decline In Q2 Profit, Outlook

August 08, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are declining more than 19 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a fall in second-quarter earnings compared to the prior year. Revenues for the quarter were down 11 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly profit declined 75 percent to $27 million from $107 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.11, lower than $0.43 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.929 billion, compared to $3.307 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company lowered its full-year sale outlook to a range of $11.3 -$11.6 billion from its previous projection of $12.3 billion.

Currently, shares are at $65.90, down 17.92 percent from the previous close of $80.34 on a volume of 2,069,709.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.