International Flavors & Fragrances Shares Slide On Wider Q4 Loss

February 21, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are declining more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting a wider loss on reduced revenues for the fourth quarter.

The quarterly loss was $2.61 billion or $10.21 per share, compared to $25 million or $0.10 per share last year.

Net sales were $2.703 billion, down 5 percent from the $2.844 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $74.75, down 8.70 percent from the previous close of $82.03 on a volume of 2,418,503.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
