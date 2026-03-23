International Flavors & Fragrances Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Constellation Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) has taken over the #66 spot from Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. versus Constellation Energy Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IFF plotted in blue; CEG plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IFF vs. CEG:

IFF is currently trading up about 4%, while CEG is up about 4.1% midday Monday.

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