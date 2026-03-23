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IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Constellation Energy

March 23, 2026 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) has taken over the #66 spot from Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. versus Constellation Energy Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IFF plotted in blue; CEG plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IFF vs. CEG:

IFF,CEG Relative Performance Chart

IFF is currently trading up about 4%, while CEG is up about 4.1% midday Monday.

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Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 LGVN Earnings History
 Top Broker Analyst Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Average Annual Return-> LGVN Earnings History-> Top Broker Analyst Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IFF
CEG

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