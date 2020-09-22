Dividends
IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $120.43, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFF was $120.43, representing a -16.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.87 and a 30.7% increase over the 52 week low of $92.14.

IFF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.72. Zacks Investment Research reports IFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.36%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IFF

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular