International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $120.43, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFF was $120.43, representing a -16.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.87 and a 30.7% increase over the 52 week low of $92.14.

IFF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.72. Zacks Investment Research reports IFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.36%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

