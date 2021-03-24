International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IFF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFF was $136, representing a -4.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.09 and a 41.93% increase over the 52 week low of $95.82.

IFF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports IFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.09%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IFF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IFF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE)

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 28.27% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of IFF at 4.37%.

