International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IFF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $149.1, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFF was $149.1, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.74 and a 49.79% increase over the 52 week low of $99.54.

IFF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports IFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.47%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IFF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IFF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IFF)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (IFF)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (IFF)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (IFF)

Vanguard Materials ETF (IFF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 17.27% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of IFF at 4.5%.

