International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased IFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $142.22, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFF was $142.22, representing a -9.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.08 and a 36.83% increase over the 52 week low of $103.94.

IFF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA). IFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports IFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.35%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iff Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IFF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IFF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 5.34% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of IFF at 5.58%.

