International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.96, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFF was $114.96, representing a -20.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.87 and a 24.77% increase over the 52 week low of $92.14.

IFF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports IFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.4%, compared to an industry average of 18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IFF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IFF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 28.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IFF at 3.64%.

