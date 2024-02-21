International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.78, changing hands as low as $73.60 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently trading off about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $62.11 per share, with $97.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.73. The IFF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
