International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Price Target Decreased by 25.90% to 80.99

The average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) has been revised to 80.99 / share. This is an decrease of 25.90% from the prior estimate of 109.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.48% from the latest reported closing price of 68.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1422 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.31%, a decrease of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 255,248K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,954K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,735K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing a decrease of 33.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,664K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 18.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,073K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,949K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 19.97% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.