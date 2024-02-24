International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances said on February 20, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 21, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2024 will receive the payment on April 10, 2024.

At the current share price of $80.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.93%, and the highest has been 5.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1424 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.35%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.05% to 245,728K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 84.97. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of 80.48.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 13,318MM, an increase of 16.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Pte. holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,963K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,954K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,134K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,788K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,780K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,913K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

