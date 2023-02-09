International Flavors & Fragrances Declines 17% On Reduced Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $3 million or $0.01 per share, compared to $90 million or $0.35 per share in the previous year.

Net sales were $2.85 billion, down 6 percent from $3.03 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects sales to be approximately $12.5 billion.

Currently, shares are at $95.06, down 15.46 percent from the previous close of $112.44 on a volume of 4,692,348.

