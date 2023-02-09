Markets
IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Declines 17% On Reduced Q4 Profit

February 09, 2023 — 10:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $3 million or $0.01 per share, compared to $90 million or $0.35 per share in the previous year.

Net sales were $2.85 billion, down 6 percent from $3.03 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects sales to be approximately $12.5 billion.

Currently, shares are at $95.06, down 15.46 percent from the previous close of $112.44 on a volume of 4,692,348.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.