International Flavors & Fragrances (BIT:1IFF) Price Target Decreased by 10.22% to 73.27

The average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances (BIT:1IFF) has been revised to €73.27 / share. This is a decrease of 10.22% from the prior estimate of €81.62 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €59.75 to a high of €88.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.27% from the latest reported closing price of €58.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 547 owner(s) or 43.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IFF is 0.22%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.94% to 256,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 36,401K shares representing 14.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,973K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Freemont Capital Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,832K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares , representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 38.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,520K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,167K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,772K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

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