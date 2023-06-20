International Flavors & Fragrances About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IFF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/23, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.81, payable on 7/11/23. As a percentage of IFF's recent stock price of $79.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when IFF shares open for trading on 6/22/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IFF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $76.114 per share, with $129.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.44.
In Tuesday trading, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.
