International Flavors' DEB Platform Announces Commercial Debut

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF announced that a major consumer packaged goods (CPG) company has partnered with IFF’s Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials (“DEB”) platform to launch its laundry detergent formulation. This marks the first large-scale commercial use of IFF’s DEB platform.

Details of IFF’s DEB Technology

DEB was developed by IFF’s Health & Biosciences business unit leveraging the company’s expertise in biotech research, process development and product commercialization. IFF's DEB technology uses advanced bioscience to create natural, biodegradable polysaccharides on a large scale. These plant-based biomaterials are customized for specific applications, such as laundry detergents.



The formula that DEB uses for laundry detergents provides a better fabric softness and cleaning power, as well as swapping out non-biodegradable ingredients for sustainable, biodegradable ones.



IFF is focused on expanding its DEB production. International Flavors’ joint venture with Kemira, Alpha Bio, is focused on further scaling DEB production with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. Alpha Bio plans on delivering DEB solutions to various sectors from 2027.

International Flavors’ Q2 Performance

IFF reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share in second-quarter 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line dipped 1% from the year-ago quarter.



International Flavors’ net sales were $2.76 billion in the June-end quarter, down 4.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. Currency-neutral sales grew 3% year over year, led by mid-single digit performances in Taste, and Health & Biosciences.



DEB is part of the company’s Health & Bioscience segment, which generated sales of $577 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $556 million. The adjusted operating EBITDA was $151 million in the quarter, up 1.3% year over year.

IFF Stock's Price Performance

In the past year, IFF shares have lost 35% compared with the industry’s 0.5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

