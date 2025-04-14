International Flavors to Boost Presence in Mexico With New Facility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF announced plans to consolidate the majority of its business operations in Mexico at a new site within the Tecnoparque business complex in Mexico City. This move will boost the company’s ability to meet customer demands, facilitate product market entry and enhance sustainability.

IFF’s Move to Tecnoparque to Boost Regional Growth

International Flavors' new facility in Tecnoparque will feature labs for product creation, design, testing, R&D and business services, as well as collaborative spaces for immersive experiences and co-creation with customers.



This strategic move will enable the company to leverage Mexico's rich culture and support business development across Latin America and the Caribbean. By combining science and creativity in one location, International Flavors is well-positioned to grow this key market. This is a crucial part of IFF’s global growth strategy.

Details of International Flavors’ New Facilities

The company will begin the consolidation with its Global Business Services Center, which serves the Mexican and Latin American markets. It is expected to be finalized by 2026.



The new facilities in the Tecnoparque business complex will have 50,000 square meters of green space and generate enough solar power to meet its energy demands. The facility will house a sophisticated water-management system and responsible waste management.



The consolidation will open up 650 job opportunities across its Health & Biosciences, Scent, Taste, and Food Ingredients businesses, making it one of the company’s largest office locations.

IFF Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 9.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

International Flavors’ Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

IFF currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

