Markets
IFF

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Reveals Rise In Q3 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $194 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 141.7% to $3.07 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $226 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.07 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.55 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IFF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular