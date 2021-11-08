International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Reveals Rise In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $194 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 141.7% to $3.07 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $226 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.07 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.55 Bln

