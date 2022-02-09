International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $90 million

The company's earnings came in at $90 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 138.6% to $3.03 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $90 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.