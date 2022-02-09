Markets
IFF

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q4 sales increase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $90 million

The company's earnings came in at $90 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 138.6% to $3.03 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $90 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IFF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular