International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):

Earnings: -$46 million in Q4 vs. -$2.610 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q4 vs. -$10.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.771 billion in Q4 vs. $2.703 billion in the same period last year.

For the full year 2025, sales are expected to be in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.9 billion.

