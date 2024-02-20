International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):

Earnings: -$2.6 billion in Q4 vs. -$25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$10.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $2.7 billion in Q4 vs. $2.8 billion in the same period last year.

