Markets
IFF

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.54 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $13.02 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $130.17 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $130.17 Mln. vs. $100.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.3 Bln vs. $1.2 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IFF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular