International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.54 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $13.02 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $130.17 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $130.17 Mln. vs. $100.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.3 Bln vs. $1.2 Bln last year.

