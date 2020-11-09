International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $84.83 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $127.12 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $159.28 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.27 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $159.28 Mln. vs. $173.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

