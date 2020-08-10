International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $86.20 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $136.38 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $155.19 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $155.19 Mln. vs. $182.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

