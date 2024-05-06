International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):

Earnings: $60 million in Q1 vs. -$9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $2.90 billion in Q1 vs. $3.03 billion in the same period last year.

