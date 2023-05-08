International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):

Earnings: -$9 million in Q1 vs. $244 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q1 vs. $0.96 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.87 per share Revenue: $3.03 billion in Q1 vs. $3.23 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.0-$3.1 bln

