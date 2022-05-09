International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):

Earnings: $244 million in Q1 vs. -$42 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.96 in Q1 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.23 billion in Q1 vs. $2.47 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $12.6 - $13.0 Bln

