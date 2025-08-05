International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $612 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.764 billion from $2.889 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $612 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $2.764 Bln vs. $2.889 Bln last year.

