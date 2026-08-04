Markets
IFF

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Announces Retreat In Q2 Income

August 04, 2026 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $50 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $1.954 billion from $1.919 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.954 Bln vs. $1.919 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.4 B To $ 7.6 B

Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.