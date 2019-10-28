International Equity ETFs Face Outflows YTD

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

The ETF market may be gathering assets at a faster pace this year than last, but not all asset classes are seeing an uptick in demand.

Year to date, investors have poured more than $211 billion into U.S.-listed ETFs, the bulk of which has landed in U.S. equity and U.S. fixed income funds. ETF investors are, however, fleeing international stocks.

From global ex-U.S. ETFs to some emerging market ETFs, from Asia-Pacific to Europe ETFs to single-country strategies, several funds have struggled to find much of a following this year. As a group, international equity ETFs have now bled about $1.3 billion in net assets this year—a big turn for a segment that had attracted more than $40 billion in net creations in the same period in 2018.

Funds like the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) have led the group in outflows.

Top Int’l Equity Outflows

Fees Play A Role In Demand

The sluggish demand for foreign stock funds—and a strong appetite for U.S. equities instead—isn’t all that surprising given the relative strength of the U.S. market. The S&P 500 is nearing its all-time high, returning some 22% year to date.

Still, even as the segment bleeds, there have been some international equity ETFs that have done quite well in the asset-gathering game, most of which are some of the cheapest funds in the asset class. Investors have shown that when it comes to allocating to foreign stocks, price has played an important role.

The year’s top gainers include the likes of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA), which costs only 0.07%, or almost a fifth of EFA’s 0.31% price tag.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) are also among top asset gatherers. VXUS costs 0.09% and IEMG comes with a 0.14% expense ratio—a bargain relative to counterpart EEM’s 0.67% fee.

Outflows Don’t Equate To Performance

Outflows and performance haven’t gone hand in hand. Broadly, international equity ETFs have lagged U.S. equity funds, but not by much given the sluggish growth many of these countries—developed and emerging—are seeing.

Year to date, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) is up 16.1%, the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) is up 17.7% and the iShares Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is up 9.4%.

“These aren’t bad returns on an absolute basis, but they certainly lag what investors are getting in U.S. stocks,” ETF.com’s Sumit Roy reported. “Moreover, U.S. stocks are near record highs, while most international equity indices are well off their all-time high levels.”

“While value hunters may consider an opportunity for international equity ETFs to outperform going forward,” he added, “investors will want see a clear-cut path for fundamental improvement before the flows numbers turn around.”

