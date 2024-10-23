International Equities Reports Revenue Drop and Reduced Loss

International Equities Corp. Ltd. (AU:IEQ) has released an update.

International Equities Corp. Ltd. reported a significant 74.18% drop in revenues for the quarter ending September 2024, down to A$496k from A$1,921k in the previous year. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company managed to reduce its net loss by 29.36%, bringing it to A$344k from A$487k. Additionally, the net tangible asset backing per ordinary security improved slightly to $0.0466.

