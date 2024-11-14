News & Insights

International Equities Corp. Ltd. Approves Financials and Re-elects Directors

November 14, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

International Equities Corp. Ltd. (AU:IEQ) has released an update.

International Equities Corp. Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting where the financial statements for the year ending June 2024 were approved and directors Marcus Peng Fye Tow and Aubrey George Menezes were re-elected. The meeting saw a significant shareholder representation, with resolutions passing unanimously.

