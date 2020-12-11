International Dividend Growth Could Be a Winning 2021 ETF Strategy

With 2020 coming to a close, it's a good time to review some concepts that worked this year and what looks appealing for market participants heading into 2021.

Two prominent themes come to mind as for what happened this year. First, U.S. stocks beat international rivals. Again. Second, the factor conversation was largely dominated by growth and value. Again. To the second point, the quality factor is proving steady again this year as the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index is higher by more than 13 percent.

To the first point, ex-U.S. developed markets, after years of lagging, are building some momentum heading into 2021 and are among asset allocators' top picks for the new year.

Those scenarios could set the stage for upside in the new year for the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG).

IQDG Intelligent Idea for 2021

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund, which will turn five years old next April, is the international counterpart to the popular WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), a strategy that's long served investors well when it comes to emphasizing payout dependability and avoiding companies with elevated probabilities of negative dividend action.

IQDG's underlying benchmark, the WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index (WTGDXG), goes further than many old guard dividend strategies that emphasize either yield or length of payout increase track records. Rather, the WisdomTree index scores international equities based on return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE) and profitability – traits that are vital gauges in assessing a company's ability to sustain and grow payouts.

The methodology works. Over the past year, IQDG returned 14.59 percent, topping the MSCI EAFE Index by nearly 900 basis points. Time will tell how IQDG performs in 2021, but its recent rebalance could position the fund for success in the new year.

“Fundamentals after our rebalance show a significant increase in quality metrics. ROA improves from 8.77% to 10.31%, and ROE improves over 500 bps from 21.51% to 26.74%,” according to WisdomTree research. “Along with improved quality metrics, the post-rebalance basket shows higher implied growth as measured by the earnings retention rate times the ROE.”

Increasing IQDG's quality profile is relevant heading into 2021 for multiple reasons. First, dividends, including international payouts, suffered in the first half of this year, but expectations are in place for better things (more growth) in the new year.

Second, ex-US markets offer value and are viewed as beneficiaries of the upcoming change in scenery at the White House. IQDG is reflecting some of that momentum, topping the S&P 500 by 110 basis points over the past month.

Other Meaningful Changes

In addition to bolstering quality exposure within IQDG, the aforementioned WisdomTree rebalance lead to some important geographic changes.

“During this latest reconstitution, Denmark, Australia and the U.K. had notable reductions in their weights relative to the MSCI ACWI ex-US Index. Exposures to Switzerland, Canada and Taiwan were significantly increased,” according to the issuer.

Dialing back U.K. exposure makes sense as the country has been a major dividend offender this year with a slew of FTSE 100 companies paring or suspending payouts.

Conversely, boosting Taiwan exposure is a practical move because as a tech-centric market, its quality profile is high relative to other developing economies.

Staying in the Asia-Pacific region, IQDG's 20 percent weight to Japan is compelling because stocks there are on torrid paces to end 2020 and the country has some of the strongest balance sheets among major economies, meaning IQD's Japan exposure fits the bill as quality and provides a runway for dividend growth.

