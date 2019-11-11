International Dividend ETF (LVHI) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF LVHI is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 18.6% from its 52-week low of $23.42/share.

Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

LVHI in Focus

The underlying QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index is composed of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield, low price and earnings volatility while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the values of the U.S. dollar and other international currencies. The fund charges 40 bps in fees and yields 4.17% annually (see all Broad Developed World ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Policy easing by many economies have kept demand high for international dividend ETFs. Though global markets are rallying hard, a trade deal between the United States and China has not been signed yet. The coming year is due for a lot of uncertainty stemming from the Brexit outcome, U.S. presidential election and further progress on the U.S.-China trade relation. So, no wonder, investors are betting big on this international low-volatility dividend ETF.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund also has a positive weighted alpha of 7.30, which gives cues of further rally.

