International Dividend ETF (IDV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21% from its 52-week low of $26.89 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IDV in Focus

iShares International Select Dividend ETF offers exposure to established, high-quality international companies that have provided consistently high dividend yields over time. It has key holdings in financials, utilities and communication. IDV charges 49 bps in annual fees. (see: all the Foreign Large Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the stock market. The U.S. stock market recorded its worst performance in the first 100 days of any presidential term since President Gerald Ford assumed office in 1974. The stock market remains clouded by growing uncertainty around the new U.S. administration’s economic tariffs. In such a scenario, investors have become defensive and shifted their focus to products that provide stability and safety in a rocky market. As a result, the appeal for dividend-focused ETFs has risen.

More Gains Ahead?

IDV might remain strong, given its weighted alpha of 17.97 and a lower 20-day volatility of 35.94%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

