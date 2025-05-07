International Dividend ETF (DOL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 19% from its 52-week low of $48.60 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DOL in Focus

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund offers exposure to dividend-paying large-cap companies in the developed world, excluding the United States and Canada. It has key holdings in financials, industrials and consumer staples. DOL charges 48 bps in annual fees. (see: all the Broad Developed World ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the stock market. Though the stock market has recovered from early April lows, it remains clouded by uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff plans. In such a scenario, investors have become defensive and shifted their focus to products that provide stability and safety in a rocky market. As a result, the appeal for dividend-focused ETFs has risen.

More Gains Ahead?

DOL might remain strong, given its weighted alpha of 14.40 and a lower 20-day volatility of 22.86%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

