International Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF IDOG is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.2% from its 52-week low of $21.18 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IDOG in Focus

The underlying S-Network International Sector Dividend Dogs Index identifies five high yielding securities, based on regular cash dividends, in each of the ten Global Industry Classification Standard sectors and is rebalanced quarterly. The fund has decent exposure to countries like Japan, France and United Kingdom. The IDOG charges 50 bps in fees per year from investors. The fund IDOG yields 3.94% annually.

Why the Move?

The international ETF Investing has been gaining steam lately. Some of the regions that the fund has exposure to have great value propositions. The fund yields a handsome 3.94% annually. The demand for higher yields also made this ETF a lucrative investing option at the current edgy environment.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IDOG has a weighted alpha of 13.70. It shows that there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.