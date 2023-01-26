International Distributions Services: Royal Mail 9-month Revenue Down 12.8%, GLS Revenue Up 9.7%

(RTTNews) - International Distributions Services plc (IDS.L) issued an update on trading for the nine months to the end of December 2022. Group revenue was 9.10 billion pounds, down 5.4% from prior year.

For Royal Mail, revenue was down 12.8% year on year. Total letter revenue declined 6.1% year on year. Total parcel revenue reduced by 17.8%, with volumes down 20%. Year to date adjusted operating loss was 295 million pounds. Net cost of strike action in the nine-month period was estimated at approximately 200 million pounds.

For GLS, volume declined 2% year on year in the nine months. Revenue growth was 9.7% in Sterling, 9.6% in Euros. Adjusted operating margin for the nine months was 7.5%, 100 bps below prior year.

For fiscal 2022-23, Royal Mail expects an adjusted operating loss around the mid-point of the existing 350 million pounds to 450 million pounds range. Royal Mail continues to target return to adjusted operating profit in fiscal 2024-25.

For fiscal 2022-23: GLS maintained guidance for revenue growth year on year of high single digit % and adjusted operating profit in the range 380 to 400 million euros. Previously, guidance was 370 to 410 million euros.

