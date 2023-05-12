International Distributions Services Plc: Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson To Resign

(RTTNews) - Simon Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mail (RMG.L), will resign by October-end. International Distributions Services said Simon Thompson believes, following the negotiators' agreement between Royal Mail and the CWU, it is the right time for the company to move forward under new leadership. The Board is in advanced stages of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer.

Last month, Royal Mail reached an agreement with Communication Workers Union, or CWU, which provided a 10% salary increase and a one-off lump sum for CWU grade employees in Royal Mail and Parcelforce.

Simon Thompson said: "The changes we have made, the infrastructure we have put in place, and the agreements negotiated with our trade unions mean that Royal Mail now has a chance to compete and grow. That is what I have always wanted, and it is now the right time to hand over to a new CEO to deliver the next stage of the company's reinvention."

Simon Thompson was appointed as non-Executive Director on 1 November 2017, and was named Chief Executive Officer on 11 January 2021. He was also former Royal Mail Designated Non-Executive Director for workforce engagement. Previously, Simon has held senior positions at HSBC, Ocado plc, Honda Motor Europe Ltd, Motorola Inc, lastminute.com, Apple Inc. and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc.

