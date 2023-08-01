International Distributions Services Plc - ADR (ROYMY) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 7.09

The average one-year price target for International Distributions Services Plc - ADR (OTC:ROYMY) has been revised to 7.09 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 6.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.12 to a high of 10.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from the latest reported closing price of 6.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Distributions Services Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROYMY is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 131K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.