International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 296.21

The average one-year price target for International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) has been revised to 296.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 277.44 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 387.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.60% from the latest reported closing price of 280.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Distributions Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDS is 0.32%, an increase of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 64,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,043K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 2.22% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,674K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 14.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,407K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 20.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,052K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 5.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,832K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 4.35% over the last quarter.

