International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 278.12

The average one-year price target for International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) has been revised to 278.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 262.22 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 430.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from the latest reported closing price of 262.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Distributions Services. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDS is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.57% to 70,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,017K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,184K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 10.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,294K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 41.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,289K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,997K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,891K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

