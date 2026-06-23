International Core ETF (EXUS) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Nomura Focused International Core ETF EXUS is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 23.8% from its 52-week low price of $23.32 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

EXUS in Focus

This is an active fund that offers exposure to large-cap equity securities from developed and emerging market countries, excluding the United States. The product charges 59 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: Foreign Large Blend ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Resilient European corporate earnings and a weaker U.S. dollar have been making international assets cheaper, of late, attracting more investments in these stocks. This, along with a massive rally in EXUS fund’s top holdings — most notably Taiwan Semiconductor, SK Hynix, and ASML — backed by the global wave of AI-driven tech demand, must have led the fund to touch a new 52-week high peak.

More Gains Ahead?

EXUS may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 14.81 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.