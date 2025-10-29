International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 10.45

The average one-year price target for International Container Terminal Services (OTCPK:ICTEF) has been revised to $10.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $9.45 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.78 to a high of $11.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.95% from the latest reported closing price of $5.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Container Terminal Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICTEF is 0.46%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 265,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 73,223K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 34,120K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,707K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,576K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICTEF by 17.69% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,376K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,034K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICTEF by 13.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,531K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICTEF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

