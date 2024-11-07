News & Insights

International Consolidated Airlines Unveils €350 Million Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has announced a €350 million share buyback program to demonstrate confidence in its business strategy and financial outlook. The company aims to maintain a strong balance sheet while investing in business transformation and offering sustainable shareholder returns. The buyback, involving market purchases and those from Qatar Airways, will start on November 11, 2024, and is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing share capital.

